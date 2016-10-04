LATEST: Highlanders drawn against Ngezi in Chibuku Super Cup

Mehluli Sibanda, @Mdawini_29

HIGHLANDERS have been drawn to play against Ngezi Platinum Stars in the semi-finals of the Chibuku Super Cup set for later this month.

At a draw carried out at the Premier Soccer League headquarters in Harare today, Highlanders were drawn as the away team against Ngezi Platinum Stars who were the biggest winners in the quarterfinals which saw them clobber Tsholotsho 4-1 at Baobab Stadium.

The other pairing has defending champions Harare City as the home team against league title chasing FC Platinum. That gives Moses Chunga’s side an opportunity to avenge for the loss they suffered to FC Platinum in 2014 final at Mandava Stadium which Kugona Kunenge Kudada won 3-1 on penalties after the fixture had concluded 1-1 in 90 minutes. Harare City felt that controversial referee Norman Matemera was biased towards FC Platinum which saw the Harare City players refuse to accept their silver medals until they were persuaded to do so by PSL officials.

For Erol Akbay boys it might appear like an easy assignment but with the way Tonderai Ndiraya’s team frustrated them in the league encounter at Barbourfields Stadium which Bosso eventually won 2-1 with a last minute Erick Mudzingwa penalty, it is not going to be easy ride for Highlanders. Also to factor in is the way Ngezi Platinum stars played in the quarterfinals where they won in normal time while Highlanders needed penalties to get the better of How Mine.

The semi-final fixtures are scheduled for the weekend of 21 to 23 October at venues which are still to be named. Chances are high that both matches will be played at the same venue and televised.

With Highlanders and FC Platinum the teams enjoying the biggest support when playing at their home venues, it is most likely that the semi-finals will be played at either Barbourfields or Mandava so as to maximise on gate takings which are shared on a 50/50 by the two teams playing.

Chibuku Super Cup semi-final draw

Ngezi Platinum Stars v Highlanders, Harare City v FC Platinum