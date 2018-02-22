LATEST: Honest appointed Bosso captain

by Sunday News Online | Thursday, Feb 22, 2018 | 255 views
Honest Moyo

Honest Moyo

Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

HIGHLANDERS’ technical department led by Madinda Ndlovu has elevated long serving left back, Honest Moyo to the position of team captain.

Moyo takes over the armband from Peter Muduhwa who was given the role towards the end of last season after Bosso decided to demote Erick Mudzingwa, who was the captain then following industrial action by the players.

Moyo will take be deputised by winger, Gabriel “Granvia” Nyoni and centre back, Charlton Siamolonga.

Chief executive officer, Nhlanhla Dube announced the appointments this morning at the club’s weekly press conference.

He revealed the technical team went on to create a players committee that would be made up of the three captains and three other players who are Ariel Sibanda, Muduhwa and Tendai Ndlovu.

Dube said the task of the committee would be to ensure all issues affecting the players are addressed.

“We welcome the appointment of the committee it is a new thing at Highlanders but a welcome development I would say that we are greatly pleased with.

“The committee’s role would be to liaise with the technical department, club administration and any other club organ to ensure that problems affecting the players are nipped in the bud. It is a channel of communication that we hope we stop any issues from festering into putrefying wounds.

“We believe it will go a long way in stemming any industrial action as it would give room to discussing issues that affect the players and hopefully have them solved before they grow out of hand,” he said.

@rasmthembo

>
Like it? Share it!

JUST IN: Sponsorship to maintain stability- Mhlophe

More Related News
NetOne JUST IN: Sponsorship to maintain stability- Mhlophe

Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent THE sponsorship package from mobile communications company, NetOne will maintain stability at Highlanders and give room to leaders to deal...

City of Bulawayo Mayor Martin Moyo ( second from right) being presented with a Zimbabwe national cricket team replica shirt by from left Zimbabwe Cricket Board member Vumindaba Moyo, ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Bulawayo LOC chairman Nicholas Singo and LOC secretary Nokuthula Sibanda-Ndlovu at the Council Chambers LATEST: Bulawayo Mayor invited to Cricket World Cup Qualifier

Queens Sports Club getting a facelift Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter THE Bulawayo Local Organising Committee for the International Cricket Council Cricket World Cup...

Madinda Ndlovu Bosso, Chicken Inn renew rivalry

Madinda Ndlovu Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent A POTENTIALLY explosive tie is on the cards this afternoon when Highlanders and Chicken Inn lock horns in the Zimbabwe National...

Philip Chiyangwa Fifa to decide Chiyangwa fate …BOSSO FORMER BOSS SUSPENSION LIFTED

Philip Chiyangwa Makomborero Mutimukulu, Harare Bureau EMOTIONS ran high at Zifa’s Annual General Meeting in Harare yesterday with the 58-member assembly differing on a...