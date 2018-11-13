LATEST: ‘Infidelity suicide’ body stuck in mortuary for a month

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

THE body of a Silobela woman, who committed suicide after becoming fed up with her husband’s alleged infidelity a month ago, has reached advanced stages of decomposition after her family walked out of the funeral wake demanding that the husband pays 11 cattle.

The body of Ms Alphina Bhebhe who died on 12 October has been stuck at Silobela Hospital mortuary but is now reportedly decomposing due to intermittent power supplies. Ms Bhebhe died after committing suicide over alleged infidelity of her husband, Mr Freeman Sibanda.

Disgruntled by the way their daughter died, the Bhebhe family laid the blame on their son-in-law and demanded that he pays 11 beasts of which he has failed. This resulted in the family abandoning the funeral wake of their daughter. At one time, they threatened to bury the body in the family’s matrimonial bedroom. Chief Malisa confirmed the stand-off, which he said had gone beyond his influence.

“I tried to intervene after Sibanda had approached me saying he had raised five cattle out of the 11. But the Bhebhe family could not have any of it and they demanded all 11 at once. So I will continue to engage both parties so that we find the best way forward. But this is a bad way of solving the matter,” said Chief Malisa.

Contacted for comment, Mr Sibanda said he was at a loss as the body was decomposing in the mortuary.

“The hospital staff approached me and informed me that the body was now in a bad state due to power cuts. I am now running short of ideas as they refused to accept the five beasts I had raised with the help of the family,” said Mr Sibanda.

He said he was not aware if had committed any crime and the reason for parting with beasts.

“They just told me that I should eat her after she was found hanging in our bedroom. I am not aware of my sins, they just say we want cattle but for what I do not know. If I committed any crime, I should be arrested and appear before the courts. But I do not know why they are punishing me in this manner. I am failing to raise the cattle as I lost my job three months ago so it is difficult for me. I am begging if we could bury her then we discuss the matter after,” said Mr Sibanda.

Father of the deceased, Mr Arnold Bhebhe said the family was now looking into the matter.

“We were simply carrying out our cultural values, but what I can only say for now is we are looking into the matter. We will bury her soon,” he said.

Mr Bhebhe could not be drawn into discussing the finer details of the allegations Mr Sibanda faces.