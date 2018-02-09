LATEST: Last minute rush for voter registration

Pictures by Nkosizile Ndlovu

HUNDREDS of Bulawayo residents on Thursday thronged various registration points as the mobile Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) programme came to a close.

In a statement, Zec announced that by 21 January this year, 5 021 295 people had registered to vote with Bulawayo province still trailing in the registration programme with over 400 000 registered voters.

Our photographer, Nkosizile Ndlovu visited some of these centres to witness the last minute rush which was characterised by long queues.