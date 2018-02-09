LATEST: Last minute rush for voter registration

by Sunday News Online | Friday, Feb 9, 2018 | 231 views

DSC_9594

Pictures by Nkosizile Ndlovu

HUNDREDS of Bulawayo residents on Thursday thronged various registration points as the mobile Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) programme came to a close.

In a statement, Zec announced that by 21 January this year, 5 021 295 people had registered to vote with Bulawayo province still trailing in the registration programme with over 400 000 registered voters.

Our photographer, Nkosizile Ndlovu visited some of these centres to witness the last minute rush which was characterised by long queues.

IMG_5280 IMG_5281 IMG_5283 IMG_5285 IMG_5306 IMG_5303 IMG_5302 IMG_5300 IMG_5297 IMG_5296 IMG_5308 IMG_5309 IMG_5312 IMG_5313

>
Like it? Share it!

JUST IN: Heavy rains, thunderstorms expected

More Related News
thunderstorms JUST IN: Heavy rains, thunderstorms expected

Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Midlands Correspondent THE Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has warned of a heavy storm accompanied by damaging winds, lightning, hail and flash...

Dingilizwe Dube BREAKING : Killer injiva gets life imprisonment

Dingilizwe Dube Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Midlands Correspondent A 39 year-old-cross border trader, who killed four Gokwe sisters after torching a hut they were sleeping in, has...

Peter de Villiers being presented after being presented with with his Zimbabwe Rugby blazer by Sables organising committee chairman Gerald Mlotshwa while ZRU president Aaron Jani (on the right with mic) looks on. BREAKING: Peter de Villiers is new Sables coach

Peter de Villiers after being presented with with his Zimbabwe Rugby blazer by Sables organising committee chairman Gerald Mlotshwa while ZRU president Aaron Jani (on the...

President Emmerson Mnangagwa Zim, UK ties improve: ED

President Emmerson Mnangagwa Dumisani Nsingo, Senior Reporter PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa says there is a remarkable improvement in relationships between the United Kingdom...