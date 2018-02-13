LATEST: Mat region records low figures in voter registration

by Sunday News Online | Tuesday, Feb 13, 2018 | 324 views

Sunday News Reporter

MATABELELAND South, Bulawayo and Matabeleland North, respectively recorded the least number of people who registered during the Biometric Voter Registration exercise which ended last week.

According to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission a total of 5 310 734 people registered to vote during the mobile BVR exercise which was conducted in four phases and complemented by a mop up exercise.

Matabeleland South had the least number of registered voters with 239 367 followed by Bulawayo Metropolitan Province which registered 243 146 people while Matabeleland North registered 319 549.

Harare Metropolitan Province recorded the highest number of registered voters with 849 128 people followed by Midlands Province with 725 971 people.

Registered number according to provinces;

Province People registered
Harare 849 128
Midlands 725 971
Manicaland 693 874
Mashonaland East 590 609
Masvingo 585 785
Mashonaland West 557 729
Mashonaland Central 505 576
Matabeleland North 319 549
Bulawayo 243 146
Matabeleland South 239 367
