LATEST: I want the death penalty abolished – Mnangagwa

Vincent Gono

ACTING President Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa who is also the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs said he will not tire in lobbying for the complete abolition of the death penalty.

Speaking at a constitutional outreach programme meant to sensitise the public about the constitution and alignment of laws at Bulawayo’s Large City Hall today, Cde Mnangagwa said he would remain so much against the law to hang.

He said the constitution states that women could not be hanged although men above the age of 18 and below the age of 70 could be hanged. He however, reaffirmed his commitment to have the death penalty struck off the statutes saying it was an evil law.

“I think we are now aware that the constitution says women cannot be hanged. There is no death penalty for women but for men above the age of majority which is 18 and below the age of 70 it applies. I for one however, will remain lobbying for the death penalty to be abolished completely.

“I feel it’s a law that we do not need in independent Zimbabwe. This however, is against strong views that are proffered by others who feel the law should remain. I am above 18 years and also above 70 years so the law does not apply to me,” he said, amid laughter from the gallery.

The Acting President said he was supposed to be hanged by the colonial regime for his involvement in politics had he not been found to be below the age of majority by then.

“I was supposed to be hanged but I was spared after it was found that I was below 18. Otherwise I could not have been here with you today,” he said.

He underscored the need for the country’s population to be well versed with the provisions of the constitution.

Cde Mnangagwa also said Government has so far managed to translate the national constitution into eight of the 16 national languages with more than 5 000 copies done in braille.

He added that efforts were being put in place to ensure that the supreme law of the country was translated and produced in all 16 languages.

He said it was important that the country’s populace have access to the constitution in languages that they understood, adding that it was his wish that every Zimbabwean have their copy of the constitution.

He outlined a few of the provisions of the new constitution before responding to questions from the gallery on issues pertaining to the supreme law of the land.

Cde Mnangagwa was celebrating his 70th birthday today and the army band played him the “Happy birthday to you,” song with the gallery singing along amid cheers.