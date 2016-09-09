LATEST: No to violence, pitch invasion says Gumede

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS chief executive officer Ndumiso Gumede has pleaded with the Bosso fans to be at their best behaviour during Sunday’s blockbuster Castle Lager Premier Soccer League clash against bitter rivals Dynamos at Barbourfields Stadium.

Gumede believes football is a family leisure sport and therefore fans must accept any of the three outcomes of a match that is a win, draw or defeat. Gumede said there was no need whatsoever to engage in acts of violent behavior as that continues to cost the 90 year old institution in fines imposed by the PSL for crowd trouble.

“Football is a family entertainment sport. The uncertainty at the start and the skills and the mistakes during the match all contribute to the excitement. The outcome at the end is one of the three possibilities: – a win, a draw or a loss. There is no need for violence, it is also costly to the club. So please no violence and no pitch invasion,’’ said Gumede.

The seasoned football administrator represented Highlanders at a PSL convened hearing to answer for the violence which took place after Bosso’s 1-1 with city rivals Chicken Inn at Barbourfields Stadium on 14 August. On that day, Highlanders fans invaded the pitch and attacked police officers when referee Nkosikhona Moyo blew to end the match under controversial circumstances just when Chicken Inn midfielder Tafadzwa Kutinyu had fired past Ariel Sibanda but the goal did not stand. Bosso fans felt that Moyo had denied them two penalties in the first half.

According to Gumede one of the hooligans who invaded the pitch and beat up the police on that day was recently convicted by the courts and sentenced to perform community service at one of the schools in Bulawayo.

Bosso have decided not to increase the gate charges for the biggest fixture in Zimbabwean club football with the fans to fork out $3 for rest of the ground, $5 for the wings and $10 to occupy the Very Important People area.

