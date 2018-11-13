LATEST: NPRC appoints Mat South District Committee

by Sunday News Online | Tuesday, Nov 13, 2018 | 250 views

Peter Matika, Senior Reporter

THE National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) has appointed a Provincial Commission in Matabeleland South, which will be tasked with meeting  people from across the province concerning issues to do with delivering justice, healing and reconciliation.

The formulation of the commission is aimed at facilitating the easy flow of communication and understanding of the purpose of the commission, as well as having people freely expressing their views without fear of victimisation.

The provincial commission is made up of 20 people from diverse sectors and is scheduled to hold a crucial meeting with stakeholders concerning the violent outbursts related to mining incidents.

A representative from the churches Convergence in Peace (CCP) Mr Godswill Muzarabani confirmed the development, adding that a crucial all stakeholders meeting, will be held this Tuesday to discuss the issue of killings that happened at Vova Mine.

“This will be the first crucial meeting with stakeholders and we hope to have the Minister of State as well joining the meeting. This is an important meeting because we seek to map the way forward in ending all this violence and corruption. Those appointed  underwent a training workshop to equip them with information and skills on how to execute their duties,” said Mr Muzarabani.

Last month NPRC Commissioner Mr Leslie Ncube said the provincial commissions would not only operate at provincial level but would also cascade to district levels.

He said another reason for having sub-commissions was to devolve power, as well as getting various communities on board.

“People should be able to talk and express freely their views and feelings towards certain issues that affect them. We are a commission that works within the confines of the constitution and mandated to seeing that there is peace and unity across the country. Various steps and measures will be taken to see that people are united and peaceful.

“Among our primary motives is to ensure that we leave no stone unturned, when looking into matters. That is the reason why we need the engagement of community members from the different provinces of the country,” said Mr Ncube.

