LATEST: NPRC devolves to provinces

by Sunday News Online | Thursday, Oct 25, 2018 | 351 views

nprcz

Peter Matika, Senior Reporter

THE National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) in partnership with Churches Convergence in Peace (CCP) is setting up provincial commissions across Zimbabwe aimed at assisting in tackling various issues concerning justice, healing and reconciliation.

During a meeting held in Gwanda yesterday, various societal stakeholders were called to formulate a Matabeleland South Provincial Commission.

NPRC Commissioner Leslie Ncube said the provincial commissions would facilitate the easy flow of communication and understanding of the purpose of the commission.

He said the commissions would not only operate at provincial level but would also cascade to district levels.

“The commissions will be centred on mediating matters that have affected citizen’s lives such as that of Gukurahundi among many other issues. Other pertinent issues the commission will be focusing on are that of the rise of mining crimes, particularly murder. “Most of these crimes have since spilled into communities and this is a disease we need to cure before it spreads,” said Commissioner Ncube.

He said another reason for having sub commissions was to devolve power, as well as getting various communities on board.

“People should be able to talk and express freely their views and feelings towards certain issues that affect them. We as a commission that works within the confines of the constitution are mandated to seeing that there is peace and unity across the country. Various steps and measures will be taken to see that people are united and peaceful,” said Commissioner Ncube.

He added that members elected to sit on the provincial commission boards will be rotated as per request.

“Among our primary motives is to ensure that we live no stones unturned, when looking into matters. That is the reason why we need the engagement of community members from the different provinces of the country,” he said.

