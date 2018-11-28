LATEST: Pair loses R4000 to robbers

Whinsley Masara, Sunday News Correspondent

A PAIR is lucky to be alive following an axe and knobkerrie attack during a robbery in West Nicholson where they also lost R4 200, $60 bond and other property valued at $68.

Mr Taruwona Hungwe (54) of Highveld Mine, in West Nicholson and Ms Fatuma Phiri (44) from Riza village, under Chief Matebadza, Mberengwa were attacked after disembarking from a commuter omnibus at Valley Mine Bus Stop, on their way to Highveld Mine at about 9pm on Wednesday last week.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident.

He said the suspects were still at large and investigations underway.

“I confirm we received a case of armed robbery where a man and woman were attacked by two unidentified robbers who were armed with an axe and a knobkerrie. The robbers pounced on them as soon as they disembarked from a commuter omnibus at the bus stop.

“The robbers assaulted them with those weapons and they sustained swollen heads and had other body injuries. They are said to be stable and recovering in hospital,” said Chief Insp Ndebele.

He said the robbers took a bag containing a wallet with the victim’s national identity particulars, a woman’s handbag that contained cash amounting to $60 bond, R4 200 and disappeared into darkness.

“The total value stolen is $128 bond and R4 200 and nothing was recovered. Investigations on the matter are still underway.

“We are appealing to members of the public who may have information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects to report to their nearest police station,” said Chief Insp Ndebele.

He warned members of the public to desist from walking around with cash on them saying they risk being robbed.

Once robbers suspect that one has money on them, they strike, sometimes resulting in injuries or even death.

-@winnie_masara