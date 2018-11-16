LATEST: President mourns Brooklyn bus disaster victims

Sunday News Reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday afternoon expressed devastation following the death of 30 people who died in a road accident in Gwanda’s West Nicholson area on Thursday night.

The accident is believed to have been caused by an explosion of a gas cylinder with some of the victims being burnt beyond recognition.

In a statement posted on his Twitter wall, President Mnangagwa said he was grieved to learn of last night’s accident as the nation still had fresh memories of another one which claimed 47 people in Manicaland last week.

“I was devastated to learn of last night’s tragedy, the second major accident in recent weeks. The thoughts and prayers of a grieving nation go out to the wounded and the families of those killed. We will ensure they get the care and support they require,” said President Mnangagwa.

He urged motorists and members of the public to be cautions on the roads.

“As the police investigate the circumstances that led to this tragedy, I urge all my fellow citizens to be extra cautious on the roads – check the safety of your vehicles, slow down, put safety first. We all have a role to play in saving lives and making Zimbabwe a safer country,” he said.

