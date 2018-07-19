LATEST: PSL cancel matches to make way for elections

Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

FOOTBALL fans that had been looking forward to see the country’s two biggest clubs, by support base, square-off at Barbourfields Stadium will have to wait a little bit longer after the Premier Soccer League cancelled next weekend’s programme to make way for the country’s national harmonized elections.

The elections are set to be held on Monday, 30 July.

Highlanders and Dynamos had been set to face off on Sunday, 29 July at Emagumeni in the reverse Castle Lager PSL fixture.

While the two sides have been plagued by inconsistency, matches between the two sides have always illuminated the country’s football scene because of the historical rivalry between the two clubs.

Highlanders won the first round game, beating Dynamos 1-0 at Rufaro Stadium. The loss saw DeMbare fans run amok engaging in running battles with the police after they sought then chairman, Kenny Mubaiwa’s head, whom they felt was at the root of the club’s struggles.

In a brief statement on their website this morning, the PSL said the Castle Lager PSL programme will resume on the first weekend of August.

The statement also urged fans not to attend matches wearing political party regalia as it is against football regulations.

“We urge all clubs, Security Officers and the Zimbabwe Republic Police to ensure that no fans wearing any form of political party regalia or clothing with political messages are granted access into the stadia,” read the statement.