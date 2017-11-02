LATEST: PSL documents history

Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

THE Premier Soccer League is set to start documenting its history after realising little information has been stored about its 25 year history.

PSL chief executive officer Kenny Ndebele said they are embarking on the compilation programme that would ensure all PSL historical information is easily accessible.

He said this would make it easier to tell the PSL story and also lead to the establishment of a Hall of Fame in the near future.

“We are also encouraging clubs to start documenting data because one day they will also need to tell their story but without this information, how do we do it.

“As PSL we are not totally devoid of our history but we need to gather it and make it more accessible to the public,” he said.

A total of 76 clubs have participated in the PSL since its formation in 1993 with only three clubs, Caps United FC, Dynamos FC and Highlanders FC never having been relegated from the top tier.

The three clubs share 18 league championship titles among them with Caps United having won it four times while Highlanders has clinched it six times and Dynamos has won it the most, on eight occasions.

Highlanders, which won the league title in its inaugural year, was the first team to win the championship on four consecutive seasons between 1998/99 and 2002 while Dynamos FC clinched it between 2011 and 2014 uninterrupted, making the two sides the only teams to retain the trophies.

Some of the former league champions such as AmaZulu FC, Gunners FC, Motor Action and Monomotapa FC are now defunct.

Approximately 14 000 goals were scored in league games from 1993 to date.

The league’s founder fathers include the late Morrison Sifelani, Chris Sibanda, Victor Zvobgo and Rodger Muhlwa while some of the men who have led the PSL include Tapiwanashe Matangaidze, Tendai Madzorera, Wellington Nyatanga, Rafik Khan and Twine Phiri.