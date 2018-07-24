LATEST: Training of election polling officers start

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

ZIMBABWE Electoral Commission has started training of political party election agents and polling officers ahead of the harmonised elections on Monday next week.

In a statement on Monday, Zec acting chief elections officer Mr Utoile Silaigwana said political parties need to submit names of their agents that need training.

“The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission herby requests contesting political parties to submit names of their election agents, to Constituency election officers in their respective constituencies so that they are trained on the polling process together with polling officers from 24 to 25 July 2018,” he said.

Zec is set to engage more than 130 000 polling officers for the hamonised elections

In terms of Section 95 of the Electoral Act, all chief elections agents may appoint election agents who will be entitled to be present at polling stations in the constituencies for which they are contesting elections.

“The Commission reminds all parties that they are required to notify in writing the full names and addresses of every election agent so appointed to the constituency elections offices,”.

Mr Silaigwana said election agents will be furnished with official identity badges to enable them to access the polling stations to observe the conduct of the poll.