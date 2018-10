Michael magoronga

Morgan Tsvangirai’s elder brother Casper has died.

The Kwekwe based business man with interests in gold and farming died after a long illness. Family spokesperson Vimbai Tsvangirai confirmed the death but could not give further details.

“For now I can confirm his death but I can’t say anything further than that,” said Vimbai.

Mourners are gathered at his house in Kwekwe. Mr Tsvangirai will be buried in his rural home in Buhera on Monday.