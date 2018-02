Mehluli Sibanda

MEMBERS of the International Cricket Council World Cup Qualifier Bulawayo Organising Committee on Wednesday morning paid a courtesy call on the Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Angeline Masuku at her offices at the Mhlahlandlela Government Complex.

The Bulawayo LOC, led by Nicholas Singo briefed Masuku on progress that has been made on preparing for the 10-team tournament which starts on 4 March. A Zimbabwe national cricket team shirt was presented to Masuku.