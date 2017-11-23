LATEST: ZDF commends Zimbabweans

PRESS RELEASE: Thursday 23 November 2017

In this latest update on the progress of Operation Restore Legacy, Zimbabwe Defence Forces and other Security Services wish to further commend the people of Zimbabwe for continuing to behave well as they celebrate positive political developments in the country.

The solidarity gatherings of unprecedented magnitude have all been conducted peacefully. Thus, no violation of constitutional processes and indeed our Zimbabwean tradition of self-respect and self-restraint have been observed. This therefore is a clear sign of resilience and self-control. It is therefore our wish that the obtaining peaceful environment continues for the good of all our people and the country. You should however, be worry of criminals who masquerade as members of the Defence Forces in their bid to extort money from unsuspecting members of the public. Such incidents should be reported to the ZRP (Hotline Number 04 703 631 and ZDF Hotline Numbers 0712 236 595 or 0712 961 945) or any other nearest law enforcing agents.

We are all to remain guided by the tenet of Ubuntu/Unhu, which has become a clarion call for all peace-loving people in the African region and beyond.

As we prepare for the inauguration of His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces at a venue to be advised on Friday 24 November 2017, we look forward to another massive gathering. Once again, we strongly appeal to you to observe the laws of the land and shun violence to preserve peace and stability in the country.

We thank you.