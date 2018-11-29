LATEST: Zimsec dismisses leaked exams rewrite report

by Sunday News Online | Thursday, Nov 29, 2018 | 351 views

zimsec

Precious Maphosa, Sunday News Reporter

THE Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) has dismissed reports that candidates are going to rewrite leaked examination papers saying such messages on social media are meant to misinform the public and cause confusion.

Zimsec spokesperson Ms Nicky Dlamini dismissed the message in a telephone interview with Sunday News saying they do not use social media platforms to communicate such important notices.

She said the message was meant to misinform the public and cause confusion among stakeholders and should be dismissed with the contempt it deserves.

“Such messages on social media should be ignored as they are false, it’s just an individual trying to confuse the public through misinformation. We have not communicated anything to the effect neither have we received anything from the Minister on that,” said Ms Dlamini.

The message, in form of a letter, signed by Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Prof Paul Mavhima that has been circulating on social media platforms read, “The just ended 2018 November Zimsec examinations leaked and will be re written on the 3rd of December 2018 up to the 6th of the same month.

The message also read that the papers to be rewritten on those allocated dates were Mathematics Paper 2, English Paper 2 and Shona Paper 2.

Asked on the origin of the message Zimsec spokesperson Ms Nicky Dlamini said the message on social media should be ignored as it was false.

