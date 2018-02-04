Let’s honour Tuku: Artistes

Bhekumuzi Ncube, Sunday Life Reporter

THE distressing death of Afro-jazz singer and amazing trumpeter Hugh Masekela has triggered several renowned artistes to propose events or concerts that will be dedicated to Zimbabwean icon Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi and other living legends like Cont Mhlanga while they are still alive.

The events will be acknowledging Tuku and other veteran artistes for their extraordinary contribution in the Zimbabwe arts industry as well as pioneering native culture to the rest of the world through music, dance, singing, poetry and acting.

Tuku is one of the African legends whose music has received airplay in foreign African countries. His music also impacted other European countries which saw him being honoured by the Italian government with a Cavaliere of the Order of Merit Award for his exceptional music that has attracted global attention.

Various artistes said the best way to celebrate and honour the Neria hit maker was for artistes and people in general to show their gratitude while Tuku is still alive. The concerts will not only feature local artistes but artistes from Africa as a whole as the Tozeza hit maker has reached out different countries throughout his astounding career.

As one of the closest friends of Bra Hugh, Tuku gave out a heartfelt performance in the greatest trumpeter’s memorial service that took place last week.

Renowned Bulawayo author, Raisedon Baya said honouring Tuku was a discussion that needed to take root.

“Watching Tuku performing at Bra Hugh’s memorial service made me think that as Zimbabweans we needed to honour and celebrate Tuku’s great contribution to the industry while he is still breathing. The old man has done so much. He has been a true Zimbabwean arts and culture ambassador.

So why not give him his roses now when he can still smell them,” he said.

Perhaps the artistes’ objective is to create an Oliver Mtukudzi festival that would be done annually, similar to Bra Masekela’s Hugh Masekela Heritage Festival that has featured various artistes, with Tuku included in that star-studded list.

Tuku has over 65 albums that went platinum that include Ndega Zvangu, Neria and Africa. he also runs the Pakare Paye Arts Centre that exists to groom young talents’ careers in drama, poetry and story-telling.

However, apart from lack of concerts celebrating Tuku’s contribution to the Zimbabwean industry, Zimbabweans have not ignored Tuku as he has been honoured by various institutions.

In 2003, Tuku was honoured by the University of Zimbabwe with an Honourary Arts Degree for his extraordinary work in producing arts and inspiring young artistes to take arts as a profession to keep them out of poverty. In 2007, Tuku was appointed Cultural Ambassador by Zimbabwe Tourism Association while in 2009, Tuku was honoured with a Fine Arts Degree by the Women’s University for his tremendous work in Zimbabwe’s arts industry. In 2011 he was appointed Unicef Goodwill Ambassador for Eastern and Southern Africa.

Tuku was honoured with an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters (DHL) degree by the International Institute of Philanthropy for his contribution in helping the needy and also a Honourary Doctorate from Great Zimbabwe University in 2014.

Last year, the Kunze Kwadoka hit maker was appointed as a member of the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe board. All this honourary degrees and appointments are a proof of Tuku’s remarkable work to the music industry.

Some artistes mentioned the likes of veteran arts producer, Cont Mhlanga and Albert Nyathi as arts icons who needed to be honoured.

The founder of Amakhosi Theatre, Mhlanga is one of the illustrious arts icons in the City of Kings. He is behind the success of many artistes in the acting industry. — @NcubeBhekumuzi