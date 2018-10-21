LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:A lot needs to be done to turnaround economy

EVENTS of the past weeks have made me to air my views. It does appear Zimbabweans will never learn from past experiences.

I’m not convinced that the 2 percent tax electronic tariffs introduced by Government was the root cause of the madness.

I could tell from the sensational headlines of certain newspapers which came short of inciting people to take to the streets in protest.

Zimbabwe is one of the few countries in the world blessed with natural resources. I don’t buy this idea by some political parties of relying on donor funding from the West.

For starters this donor funding will have strings attached like legalising abortion, gay marriages etc.

Do we need that? What we need is technology to develop our industries. There are friendly countries like Britain which have indicated their willingness to assist us come out of this situation.

Our neighbour Botswana has also extended an olive branch by offering assistance in training our people in area of diamond cutting and polishing.

Let’s forget about those countries which are hostile and naturally enjoy seeing us suffer.

While the authorities have stamped out corruption by police at roadblocks a lot needs to be done.

There are Government departments which are well known for corruption and is going on unabated. There are schools including colleges where you can’t get a place without bribing officials.

On Sunday, 14 October 2018 I was shocked by some sentiments I heard coming from two ZNCC executives on ZTV programme Economic Forum soon after main news.

I have no problem if they were expressing their personal opinions as everyone has a right or is entitled to their own opinion.

What worries me is that they were representing their sector — manufacturing.

For a CEO of such a sector to come out on national TV saying they don’t support the 2 percent tax because they were not consulted is unfortunate. Why not engage the minister in private and express your sector’s view.

I believe in multiparty democracy. I think it’s only fair to give the new dispensation a chance to fulfil its vision. They have a mandate given by the 145 constituencies who voted them into office and expect results after five years.

Those who have suggestions or contributions to make am sure will be accommodated. The president is on record as saying he has an open door policy and a listening ear for those who have constructive ideas to make.

What Zimbabwe needs now are patriotic people who are going to give solutions to our challenges as opposed to those who will pull down efforts to rebuild the economy.

We are churning out thousands of students from our colleges and universities who need jobs but we are under siege.

Our economy is echoed on three pillars agriculture, mining and manufacturing. The other two agriculture and mining are performing well, but manufacturing is still struggling.

One wonders why manufacturing is doing so badly given that the people at the helm of this sector have other ideas.

Government has done its best to support this sector boosted by the introduction of SI 64 which was not well received as evidence by events which took place at Beitbridge border post.

This was to protect domestic industry. Right now they are allocating forex to assist in the importation of required raw materials to keep the industries afloat and also stabilise prices to make them affordable.

Given what we experienced recently lam of the opinion that government expands operations at GMB manufacturing unit to include cooking oil under their SILO brand.

It boggles the mind when one says the party which is failing to run affairs of a city like Harare can bring solutions affecting the country.

The cholera outbreak in Harare is an embarrassment to say the least especially for a country in a drive to lure foreign investment. People fail who fail to repair burst sewer pipes and collect garbage l won’t say much.

Last but not least, I appeal to the church to continue praying for the country. I believe our solution does not come from an individual or political party, but from God.

It’s said that some people have been brain washed into believing that certain individuals or political parties hold the keys to the success of this country.

Please let’s love our country then God will intervene, but as long as we continue to curse our country indeed it will remain cursed.

One political analyst said Zimbabwe and Kenya face same political situation but Kenya is doing well economically whilst Zimbabwe is struggling why? Zimbabwe’s destiny is in our hands with God on our side only if we are united.

Please read Romans 13 v 1-2.

Romeo Muswere, Bulawayo.