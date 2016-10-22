LIVE: Apostle Charles Chiriseri burial

Updates by Stanford Chiwanga and Bruce Itai Chimani

08: 29: After the church service Apostle Chiriseri’s body will be ferried to Lady Stanley Cemetery where he will be laid to rest.

08:27: A church service was held yesterday at Celebration Centre in Harare – today’s service is being held at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Hall Number 3 in Bulawayo.

PREAMBLE

THE burial of the late Apostle Charles Chiriseri, the founder of His Presence Ministries International, which was put on hold pending the recovery of his wife, Pastor Petunia Chiriseri, who was in the intensive care unit at Bulawayo’s Mater Dei Hospital, goes ahead today after she was discharged on the 18th of October.

Apostle Chiriseri died on the spot last Thursday night after the vehicle they were travelling in hit a donkey along the Harare-Bulawayo Road near Mbembesi.

His wife, a member of the Zimbabwe Human Rights Council who was sworn in by President Mugabe on July 7 this year, was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital where she was hospitalised ever since.

Founder of Harvest House International Ministries, Bishop Colin Nyathi, said Apostle Chiriseri’s death was a blow to Christians as he had touched their lives over a 20 year period.

Apostle Chiriseri founded His Presence Ministries International which has branches in the United Kingdom, South Africa and 10 branches across Zimbabwe.

At the time of his death, he was a member and leader of the Evangelical Fellowship of Zimbabwe (EFZ) and Council of Apostles. He is survived by four children and an adopted niece.