LIVE: Command Livestock, Fisheries and Wildlife programme launch at Matebeleland South Province in Insiza

13:25 – We also made sure that we consult university professors and academics who are busy researching so that they they give us the best possible farming methods so that we get the best yields thereby uplifting our economy.

13:24 – “The President has made it clear that we want every Zimbabwean to be the same. No one should be poor which is why we are coming here to launch thus programme” – VP Chiwenga

13:17 – To support this particular programme Sakunda has put in $10 million and two million chicks per month for the poultry sector. Out of the initial $10 million we took a deliberate decision that this figure will be divided between the two Matabeleland provinces noting that these provinces did not benefit much in command agriculture first phase facility

13:13 – The new dispensation implored that ministers hit the ground running and deliver in the first 100 days. What we need to know is government alone can not do it and succeed

13:10 – I am happy to be part of this programme today. This launch is key as it comes at a time when we are all working at reviving our country’s economy

12:57 – My Ministry is also tasked with finding means pf preventing diseases and how we curb them so that they don’t affect our livestock

12:56 – Another lesson is that when you are told that when given a loan you have to pay back please do that when the time comes because when you don’t pay back no one will want to borrow you next time when you want to borrow. Let us not forget that this is a revolving fund therefore a lot of us must surely benefit. As the government we will continue looking for companies who will channel funds to this programme so that it succeeds. We will also look for companies to train you so that you get the best possible yields.

12:54 - If you thought that as people from Matabeleland you were left out the time has come for you to take advantage of this programme. We all have to play a role in uplifting our own economy…..our motto is “wasala wasala,” we are here to work, it is all up to you to take full advantage of this programme. The only advice I can give you is that please listen to the advice given to you by your agriculture experts and you will surely succeed in this programme

12:47 – After seeing the success of command agriculture, the govt realised there was a section of agriculture that had been overlooked, this being livestock. The government also added fishery and wildlife. Taking from th success of command agriculture the government then came up with command livestock,fisheries and wildlife

12:45 – Using the model of command agriculture, the government looked for companies to work with and Sakunda, Zimplats and Zimbabwean Agriculture Society answered the call

12:43 – “This is one of the reasons government came up with the command agriculture programme, this was not about farmers being commanded like soldiers but t was a strategic form of agriculture where the government worked with farmers and input companies and work together to boost our agriculture output. It is the success of this programme which saw us having wonderful yields last farming season” – Rtd Air Chief Marshal Shiri

12:42 - Our production had been reduced to unprecedented levels, this was worsened by the sanctions imposed on our country

12:39 – We all know that a few years back we experienced drought, surviving only by importing grain

Also expected to be part of the proceedings is Minister of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement Air Chief Marshal Perence Shiri (Rtd)