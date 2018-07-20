LIVE: ED rally in Mutare

Online Editor: Stanford Chiwanga

Updates: Zimpapers Online Team

PREAMBLE

Thousands of Zanu-PF supporters have gathered at Mutare Aerodrome in Mutare where President Mnangagwa is expected to address a star rally as momentum continues to build towards the July 30 harmoniSed elections.

Foreign media personnel have also descended on the venue to cover the much anticipated rally. The new dispensation has opened up the space to international media and observers.

Zanu-PF Women’s League members are currently waiting to welcome him at the venue where supporters are being entertained by musicians such as Guspy Warrior, Andy Muridzo, Seh Calaz and Sniper Storm.

