LIVE: ED rally in Mutare

by Sunday News Online | Friday, Jul 20, 2018 | 339 views

WhatsApp Image 2018-07-20 at 14.01.19

Online Editor: Stanford Chiwanga

Updates: Zimpapers Online Team

PREAMBLE

Thousands of Zanu-PF supporters have gathered at Mutare Aerodrome in Mutare where President Mnangagwa is expected to address a star rally as momentum continues to build towards the July 30 harmoniSed elections.

Foreign media personnel have also descended on the venue to cover the much anticipated rally. The new dispensation has opened up the space to international media and observers.

Zanu-PF Women’s League members are currently waiting to welcome him at the venue where supporters are being entertained by musicians such as Guspy Warrior, Andy Muridzo, Seh Calaz and Sniper Storm.

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE UPDATES

>
Like it? Share it!

LATEST: Warrant of arrest issued for Byo South MDC aspirant

More Related News
kunashe LATEST: Warrant of arrest issued for Byo South MDC aspirant

Peter Matika, Senior Reporter A WARRANT of arrest has been issued against one of the two MDC Alliance aspiring National Assembly candidates for Bulawayo South constituency,...

PAUL-MANGWANA.. JUST IN: Paul Mangwana appointed Zanu-PF spokesperson

Dumisani Nsingo, Senior Reporter The ruling party ZANU PF has appointed Cde Munyaradzi Paul Mangwana as the party’s spokesperson to give Cde Simon Khaya Moyo ample of time...

Transparency-International-1 Women ‘sexploited’ for land

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter WOMEN bear the challenge of ‘sexploitation’ when it comes to access of land in both urban and rural areas it has been discovered. Surveys...

sanganai LATEST: ZTA embarks on training workshops

Peter Matika, Senior Reporter THE Zimbabwe Tourism Authority will be holding a series of training workshops for players and stakeholders in the industry, seeking to equip...