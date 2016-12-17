LIVE: Zanu-PF 16th Annual People’s Conference (Day 5)

Updates by Vusumuzi Dube, Simiso Mlevu and Stanford Chiwanga
11:35: Images from yesterday’s conference…
President Mugabe and First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe arrive at the ongoing Zanu PF16th Annual National People’s Conference in Masvingo yesterday. – (Picture by Chief Photographer Believe Nyakudjara)
Vice Presidents Phelekezela Mphoko and Emmerson Mnangagwa at the ongoing Zanu PF16th Annual National People’s Conference in Masvingo yesterday. – (Picture by Believe Nyakudjara)
President Mugabe chats with the December 12 Movement secretary-general Cde Coltrane Chimurenga at the ongoing Zanu PF16th Annual National People’s Conference in Masvingo yesterday. – (Picture by Believe Nyakudjara)
Zanu PF National Political Commissar Saviour Kasukuwere chats with South African deputy President Cryil Ramaphosa at the ruling party’s 16th Annual National People’s Conference in Masvingo yesterday. – (Picture by Believe Nyakudjara)
British Ambassador to Zimbabwe Ms Catriona Laing takes picture of Lands and Resettlement Dr Douglas Mombeshora and wife Millicent at the Zanu PF16th Annual National People’s Conference in Masvingo yesterday. – (Picture by Believe Nyakudjara)
Buhera South legislator Joseph Chinotimba engages Senate President Edna Madzongwe, Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda and Psychomotor Minister Josiah Hungwe at the ongoing Zanu PF16th Annual National People’s Conference in Masvingo yesterday. – (Picture by Believe Nyakudjara)
11:25: The curtain comes down today on the 16th Zanu-PF Annual National People’s Conference in Masvingo. Members of the various thematic committees are currently in closed door sessions.
Reports from these thematic committees as well provincial resolutions will later be presented to conference for adoption.
The party’s First Secretary and President Cde Mugabe is also expected to then make his closing remarks.
11:15: More images from Chikato Community Information Centre as we wait for the President…
11:08: The Chikato Community Information Centre is part of the Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services’ initiative to transform 70 post offices throughout the country into ICT centres.
11:05: The Minister of ICT Cde Supa Mandiwanzira is already at the venue. In the picture below he can be seen chatting with Chief Fortune Charumbira
11:00: The two Vice Presidents, Cdes Emmerson Mnangagwa and Phelekezela Mphoko have arrived at Mucheke-A, where a post office has been transformed to a Community Information Centre.
10:59: President Mugabe is this morning set to open the Chikato Community Information centre in Masvingo.