LIVE: Zanu-PF 16th Annual People’s Conference (Day 5)

Updates by Vusumuzi Dube, Simiso Mlevu and Stanford Chiwanga

11:35: Images from yesterday’s conference…

11:25: The curtain comes down today on the 16th Zanu-PF Annual National People’s Conference in Masvingo. Members of the various thematic committees are currently in closed door sessions.

Reports from these thematic committees as well provincial resolutions will later be presented to conference for adoption.

The party’s First Secretary and President Cde Mugabe is also expected to then make his closing remarks.

11:15: More images from Chikato Community Information Centre as we wait for the President…

11:08: The Chikato Community Information Centre is part of the Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services’ initiative to transform 70 post offices throughout the country into ICT centres.

11:05: The Minister of ICT Cde Supa Mandiwanzira is already at the venue. In the picture below he can be seen chatting with Chief Fortune Charumbira

11:00: The two Vice Presidents, Cdes Emmerson Mnangagwa and Phelekezela Mphoko have arrived at Mucheke-A, where a post office has been transformed to a Community Information Centre.

10:59: President Mugabe is this morning set to open the Chikato Community Information centre in Masvingo.