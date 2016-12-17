LIVE: Zanu-PF 16th Annual People’s Conference (Day 5)

by Sunday News Online | Saturday, Dec 17, 2016 | 6 views

Updates by Vusumuzi Dube, Simiso Mlevu and Stanford Chiwanga

11:35: Images from yesterday’s conference…

President Mugabe and First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe arrive at the ongoing Zanu PF16th Annual National People’s Conference in Masvingo yesterday. – (Picture by Chief Photographer Believe Nyakudjara)

President Mugabe and First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe arrive at the ongoing Zanu PF16th Annual National People’s Conference in Masvingo yesterday. – (Picture by Chief Photographer Believe Nyakudjara)

Vice Presidents Phelekezela Mphoko and Emmerson Mnangagwa at the ongoing Zanu PF16th Annual National People’s Conference in Masvingo yesterday. – (Picture by Believe Nyakudjara)

Vice Presidents Phelekezela Mphoko and Emmerson Mnangagwa at the ongoing Zanu PF16th Annual National People’s Conference in Masvingo yesterday. – (Picture by Believe Nyakudjara)

President Mugabe chats with the December 12 Movement secretary-general Cde Coltrane Chimurenga at the ongoing Zanu PF16th Annual National People’s Conference in Masvingo yesterday. – (Picture by Believe Nyakudjara)

President Mugabe chats with the December 12 Movement secretary-general Cde Coltrane Chimurenga at the ongoing Zanu PF16th Annual National People’s Conference in Masvingo yesterday. – (Picture by Believe Nyakudjara)

Zanu PF National Political Commissar Saviour Kasukuwere chats with South African deputy President Cryil Ramaphosa at the ruling party’s 16th Annual National People’s Conference in Masvingo yesterday. – (Picture by Believe Nyakudjara)

Zanu PF National Political Commissar Saviour Kasukuwere chats with South African deputy President Cryil Ramaphosa at the ruling party’s 16th Annual National People’s Conference in Masvingo yesterday. – (Picture by Believe Nyakudjara)

British Ambassador to Zimbabwe Ms Catriona Laing takes picture of Lands and Resettlement Dr Douglas Mombeshora and wife Millicent at the Zanu PF16th Annual National People’s Conference in Masvingo yesterday. – (Picture by Believe Nyakudjara)

British Ambassador to Zimbabwe Ms Catriona Laing takes picture of Lands and Resettlement Dr Douglas Mombeshora and wife Millicent at the Zanu PF16th Annual National People’s Conference in Masvingo yesterday. – (Picture by Believe Nyakudjara)

Buhera South legislator Joseph Chinotimba engages Senate President Edna Madzongwe, Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda and Psychomotor Minister Josiah Hungwe at the ongoing Zanu PF16th Annual National People’s Conference in Masvingo yesterday. – (Picture by Believe Nyakudjara)

Buhera South legislator Joseph Chinotimba engages Senate President Edna Madzongwe, Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda and Psychomotor Minister Josiah Hungwe at the ongoing Zanu PF16th Annual National People’s Conference in Masvingo yesterday. – (Picture by Believe Nyakudjara)

11:25: The curtain comes down today on the 16th Zanu-PF Annual National People’s Conference in Masvingo. Members of the various thematic committees are currently in closed door sessions.

Reports from these thematic committees as well provincial resolutions will later  be presented to conference for adoption.

The party’s First Secretary and President Cde Mugabe is also expected to then make his closing remarks.

11:15: More images from Chikato Community Information Centre as we wait for the President…

whatsapp-image-2016-12-17-at-11-02-20-am

whatsapp-image-2016-12-17-at-11-01-00-am

whatsapp-image-2016-12-17-at-10-58-24-am

11:08: The Chikato Community Information Centre is part of the Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services’ initiative to transform 70 post offices throughout the country into ICT centres.

11:05: The Minister of ICT Cde Supa Mandiwanzira is already at the venue. In the picture below he can be seen chatting with Chief Fortune Charumbira

whatsapp-image-2016-12-17-at-11-00-21-am

11:00: The two Vice Presidents, Cdes Emmerson Mnangagwa and Phelekezela Mphoko have arrived at Mucheke-A, where a post office has been transformed to a Community Information Centre.

whatsapp-image-2016-12-17-at-10-57-38-am

whatsapp-image-2016-12-17-at-10-56-10-am

10:59: President Mugabe is this morning set to open the Chikato Community Information centre in Masvingo.

Like it? Share it!

Mangudya cracks whip . . . Pledges to deal with bank queues

More Related News
John Mangudya Mangudya cracks whip . . . Pledges to deal with bank queues

John Mangudya Vincent Gono, Acting News Editor THE Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has promised to put in place a raft of measures aimed at dealing with the the current cash...

President Mugabe Ministers under fire

President Mugabe Harare Bureau GOVERNMENT ministers are set to have a torrid time at the 16th National People’s Conference as Zanu-PF seeks to engineer the turnaround of...

rbz RBZ sets framework for service charges

Harare Bureau THE Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe will tomorrow introduce a new bank transaction fee structure that will result in withdrawal costs declining significantly and certain...

Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa Chinamasa on US Dollar use: ‘Don’t buy useless things using foreign currency’

Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa Sunday News Reporters IMPORTING United States dollars is expensive to the Government hence people must embrace bond notes as a way of preserving...