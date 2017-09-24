Lobs Buhegwedu launches scintillating debut album

Bhekumuzi Ncube, Sunday Life Reporter

MENTORED by legendary Black UMfolosi, Lobs Buhegwedu has launched a scintillating debut album titled “Tjondikumbudza Kanyi” which means “it takes me back to my roots”.

The eight-track thumping album consists of songs with Kalanga lyrics, a move set to promote and preserve the language in Zimbabwe. Lobs Buhegwedu, whose real name is Lobhengula Buhe Dube said the album mirrored the everyday life of the Kalanga.

“Tjondikumbudza Kanyi album portrays the knowledge, beliefs, arts, morals, customs, values, norms, behaviours and characteristics common to members of the Kalanga,” he said.

Lobs added that the album is aimed at making sure people remain determined and proud of their languages.

“Language is very important in tracing and keeping the history of societies. When languages are endangered, we run the risk of losing the precious history of our ancestors,” he said.

Lobs Buhegwedu said the album is a mixture of love and encouraging songs.

“The album consists of love songs like Waka Uliponi which means thinking about your loved ones when they are far away. The song will revive and strengthen relationships. Tracks like Wasala wasala and Kwangu urge Kalanga people to be determined in protecting culture,” he added.

Lobs Buhegwedu said the use of English as the main means of communication across Africa could be the reason that will leave indigenous languages dead.

“The influence of globalisation has very much affected African indigenous cultures. English is viewed as a prestigious language. The majority of musicians have betrayed native culture by adopting English in producing music,” he said.

The talented afro-jazz artiste said other artistes should follow the footsteps of renowned artistes like Black Umfolosi and Oliver Mtukudzi, who became global superstars but remained true to their traditional background.

Lobs Buhegwedu who is currently a member of the Kalanga Language and Cultural Development Association (Kloda) was mentored by the co-founder of Black Umfolosi, Sotsha Moyo, who said Lobs Buhegwedu is a superstar in the making. -@NcubeBhekumuzi