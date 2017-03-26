MACHESO STAR FADING?: Latest Byo show venue raises eyebrows

Peter Matika, Senior Life Reporter

ALICK Macheso was and perhaps still is regarded as a musical superstar, a self-made rock star and multi-award-winning artiste, who could single-handedly fill up one of the country’s most prestigious venues Harare International Conference Centre, a multi-functional 4 500-seater auditorium which could take up to 10 000 dancing fans.

About a year ago he is reported to have sold more than 100 000 CDs of his album — Tsoka DzeRwendo, where he was trying to beat piracy. That move could only have suggested that his star was moving up into the stratosphere and that he was trying to keep himself afloat financially.

Macheso is known to have a huge fan base in Bulawayo, where he fills up venues such as the Large City Hall, ZITF’s big halls and the Bulawayo Theatre, where about 5 000 fans can enter. However, a turn of events, is his latest commitment, where he is scheduled to perform at Manor Hotel in Bulawayo on 7 April. This is his first performance in the City of Kings this year.

Not that there is anything wrong with Manor Hotel, but the establishment is and has been associated with low-key activities and will certainly not accommodate the huge numbers that he is known to attract. Some of his staunch fans said they were surprised why he was performing at Manor Hotel?

“I really don’t understand why he is performing there? That is not the ideal venue for him,,” said a fan.

However, other fans said they didn’t care about the venue, saying true fans will turn up at any venue for his show.

“It’s not about the venue, it’s about Macheso, and if indeed you are a fan you will pitch up. He plays good music and with no doubt many of us will be there,” said another fan.

Lots of shows have been held at Manor Hotel, including the annual Chibuku Road to Fame competition, which is normally held there.

Macheso came onto the music scene as a solo artiste in 1998, with his debut album Magariro, which carried “Pakutema Munda’’, probably the least noticeable from that album. But the first cut never received any recognition and the following year he was to release Vakiridzo. Similarly, the response was lukewarm and in the coming 12 months, he went back into the studio and came out with Simbaradzo.

Simbaradzo was to be the turning point is his career and Mundikumbuke and Amai VaRubhi brought Macheso into the limelight. He was to follow on the success of Simbaradzo with Zvakanaka Zvakadaro. He can dance, sing and play the guitar — a rare combination of skills among musicians. Zvakanaka Zvakadaro was followed, in 2003, by Zvido Zvenyu Kunyanya. The popular Zora Butter dance in 2011 is Macheso’s initiative.

Growing on a farm, especially before Zimbabwe’s Independence in 1980, the environment did not offer him many opportunities. In 1983, at the youthful age of 15, he left the farm compounds of Shamva to head for the dizzy lights of Harare.

Arriving in the capital at the invitation of a relative, who had been inspired by Macheso’s guitar-playing prowess at the farm compounds, the two went on a music-inspired journey, joining several bands, mostly sungura-playing outfits.

In 1997, he broke ranks with the Khiama Boys fronted by Nicholas Zakaria, to form his own Orchestra Mberikwazvo.

He is well-known throughout southern Africa as one of the most successful singers and ranked among the best bass guitarists on the continent. He is Zimbabwe’s best-ever selling artiste with his album Simbaradzo being the highest ever sold album in Zimbabwe. In recent years Macheso has risen to become an advertising face for many corporations with his recent achievement being an ambassador for the Red Cross.

