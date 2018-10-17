Magret Mwamuka to perform in five cities

by Sunday News Online | Wednesday, Oct 17, 2018 | 189 views
Magret Mwamuka

Magret Mwamuka

Nigel Siziba, Sunday Life Reporter

AWARD winning gospel artist Magret Mwamuka will perform in five major Cities within a month as a way of preaching the word of God.

In an interview, she said it has always been her dream to do such galas.

“I used to see people going to big stadiums to enjoy themselves and I asked myself that why can’t I do something for my God and these galas that I am having are free of charge,” she said.

She said that the galas will begin in Mutare.

“We will begin our galas at Mutare on 12  October at Utate Gardens, next day will be at Masvingo at Charles Austin Theatre, then 27 October I will grace Gweru followed by Victoria Falls on 3 November and lastly Bulawayo at Family of God church,” she said.

She said that the galas will change the landscape of gospel.

This is will be a new era as she lamented that these shows will be happening annually.

@sizibanigel

