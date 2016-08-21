Man assaults sister in circumcision row

Amanda Ncube Sunday News Reporter

A MAN from Mbembesi in Matabeleland North beat up his sister after she refused to initiate her son to the traditional ways of circumcision according to their traditional Xhosa beliefs. Mkhululi Sihlahla (38) was convicted after pleading guilty to one count of assault when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Miss Eveline Mashavakure. He was fined $50 of which if he fails to pay he will face a 30-day imprisonment.

Prosecuting Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo said on 5 August, Sihlahla assaulted the complainant by striking her with a stick. “The accused person assaulted the complainant with a stick several times all over the body after she refused her son to be circumcised culturally at home, opting for it to be carried out at a hospital,” said Mr Dlodlo.

Sihlahla confirmed in court that he used a knobkerrie to assault his sister. “The reason why I ended up assaulting my sister was because I told her that I had already paid all the expenses so what was I supposed to do with the money that I had paid?” said Sihlahla.

He also told the court that he was given custody of the boy when he was nine-months-old and hence he was acting as a parent. “I was doing what any parent would have done for his child and it pains me when my sister is now taking me to court after everything that I have done for her and her children.

“Another reason that made me use violence was because the child was heartbroken when his mother refused to have him circumcised the traditional way. I knew that there was no one who was going to fulfil his wish except me.”