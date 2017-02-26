Man dies from catapult attack

Walter Mswazie in Masvingo

A MASVINGO man has died from injuries he sustained after he was shot by a catapult while he was peeping into a neighbour’s bedroom, police have confirmed.

Odwell Muchisi (46) of Kupfura Street, died at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals on Monday where he was receiving treatment for the injuries from the attack that happened last Saturday. He was allegedly shot by Venacio Maovere (31).

Acting Masvingo police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Kudakwashe Dehwa said police have since arrested Maovere for suspected murder.

“We are investigating a case of suspected murder involving neighbours in Target Kopje. We have since arrested the suspect who allegedly hit his victim with a catapult when he saw him peeping into the bedroom through a window at night. He will appear in court soon. The body of the deceased was taken to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals mortuary in Harare for post-mortem,” said Asst Insp Dehwa.

“The suspicious Muchisi was unlucky because he found Maovere still awake. Upon seeing the intruder, Maovere allegedly took his loaded catapult before hitting Muchisi on the right eye before he fell down. As if that was not enough Maovere came out of the house armed with a plank and assaulted the lying down Muchisi on the back,” he said.

He said Muchisi, however, managed to wake up and fled to his house.

Asst Insp Dehwa said Muchisi was accompanied by his wife to Chikato Police Station to make a formal police report.

He said Muchisi was referred to Masvingo General Hospital for treatment but was transferred to Parirenyatwa because his condition was deteriorating. Asst Insp Dhewa said Muchisi sustained a deep cut on the right eye lid and bruises on his back.

