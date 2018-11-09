Man in court for stealing two mobile phones and $1000

Peter Matika, Senior Reporter

A MAN from Entumbane suburb in Bulawayo has appeared in court for allegedly robbing a man of two cellphones, before going on to stealing more than $1 000 from his Ecocash wallet.

Itai Muzambi (23) initially appeared in court 16 August this year, facing charges of theft. According to the State’s case Muzambi, stole the two cellphones an Alcatel and Huawei belonging to Mr Thandumuzi Dabengwa at Club 263 in Bulawayo.

The court heard that after he stole the phones, he carried out Ecocash transactions, where he transferred various amounts of money to different numbers totaling $1 873.

Mr Dabengwa then approached Econet where a statement confirmed that money had been withdrawn from his wallet.

He reported the matter to the police, who in turn apprehended Muzambi on 16 August. The accused is being represented by Mr Mlweliwenkululeko Ncube of Ncube and Partners Legal Practitioners.  Miss Nomasiko Ndlovu presided over the case, while Mr Charles Danda presented the case for the state. Muzambi is scheduled to appear in court for continuation of trial tomorrow.

