Man killed over snooker

Walter Mswazie in Masvingo

A 21-year-old Bikita man allegedly fatally struck his colleague with an empty beer bottle following a dispute over snooker.

Tinashe Lawrence Gore of Musinedzingo Village under Chief Mukanganwi struck Godknows Machakaire (21) of Madzvara Village under Chief Mazungunye once on the head with an empty beer bottle and he bled profusely leading to his death.

Acting Masvingo police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Kudakwashe Dehwa said the incident occurred last week on Saturday at around 7 pm.

He said the body of the deceased was taken to Silveira Mission Hospital for postmortem.

“I can confirm receiving a report of murder involving two men who had a dispute over playing snooker with a juvenile boy. The suspect fled the scene but was arrested following a manhunt and would appear in court soon facing murder charges,” said Asst Insp Dehwa.

He said on the day at around 7 pm Guru was playing snooker with a 14-year-old juvenile boy in Mafuta Bottle Store at Zanopangwa Business Centre.

While the two were playing, police said, Machakaire arrived and started complaining that, Gore had an unfair advantage over the boy.

He (Machakaire) threatened to stop the game and took away one ball from the snooker table.

Asst Insp Dehwa said, a truck from the World Food Programme (WFP) loaded with bags of maize then arrived and the two briefly stopped the dispute, to help in offloading the bags.

After finishing, Gore attempted to take away the ball from Machakaire but he refused.

A dispute arose and degenerated into fight but a neigbhour, Mr Liberty Makora (23) restrained the duo.

He said the two men who were still inside the bottle store, went out where Gore allegedly struck Machakaire on the head with a catapult and they continued to fight.

Another 16-year-old juvenile boy arrived and took away the catapult after which he restrained the pair from further fighting.

Asst Insp Dehwa said Machakaire then left for Village Mafurere where he was working.

He said the enraged Gore followed, in the company of a 16-year-old juvenile boy but they could not locate him.

The two then proceeded to Machakaire’s grandmothers in the same village where the woman professed ignorance of her nephew’s whereabouts.

Unconvinced, Gore threatened to set the homestead on fire but other neighbours stopped him.

Still determined, Gore and the boy returned to where Machakaire worked and met one Mr Peston Mari (20) of Mafusire Village whom they threatened to assault if he failed to tell them the whereabouts of Machakaire.

While Gore was still talking to Mr Mari, Machakaire emerged from one of the huts at the homestead.

Gore who was holding an empty beer bottle met and the two moved near the exit gate, apparently on their way out, engaged in a conversation.

Gore demanded his catapult but Machakaire could not give him.

Gore, without due warning then struck Machakaire on the right side of the head using an empty beer bottle leaving his victim bleeding profusely until he fell down , unconsciously.

Mr Mari and the boy who had remained behind, followed the duo but found Machakaire lying down unconscious, in a pool of blood. Gore had already fled the scene.

Mr Mari then phoned other villagers who attended the scene and rushed Machakaire to Bikita Rural Hospital where he was pronounced dead, on arrival.

A report was made to Bikita police who attended the scene and took the body to Silveira Mission Hospital mortuary for postmortem.

Gore was then arrested by police following a manhunt.

@wallterbmswazie2