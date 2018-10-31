Man kills wife after being accused of infidelity

Walter Mswazie in Masvingo

A WOMAN from Chivi in Masvingo has died after she was assaulted by her husband who she had accused of infidelity, police have confirmed.

Ms Debbie Munyango (49) died on Saturday last week, a day after she was hit on the face by her husband, Edward Mukonde of Mukonde Village under Chief Nemauzhe with open hands, fist and a log on her head and face.

Acting Masvingo police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Kudakwashe Dehwa said Ms Munyango’s body was taken to Masvingo General Hospital for post-mortem.

“We have received a report of murder involving a man and his wife from Chivi. The man was infuriated after being accused of infidelity by his wife and he assaulted her to death using open hands, fists and a log.

“The suspect was arrested for the offence,” said Asst Insp Dehwa.

Insp Dehwa said on the day at around 8pm, the couple was in the kitchen while having supper when Ms Munyango started accusing Mukonde of infidelity.

He said that infuriated Mukonde who started assaulting his wife with open hands and fists on the face and head.

Ms Munyango screamed for help but no one came to her rescue. Undeterred, Mukonde went out where he picked a log from a pile of firewood and further assaulted his wife, all over his body.

Police said Ms Munyonga then went into their matrimonial bedroom where she slept on the bed.

The enraged Mukonde, who had remained in the kitchen then followed, only to find his wife groaning in pain.

At around 8.15 pm, police said, Mukonde called his neighbour, Mr Cephas Museva who came to investigate, only to find Ms Munyonga unconscious on the bed before returning home.

The following morning at about 4.30 am, Mr Museva went back to the couple’s homestead to check Munyonga’s condition and found Mukonde sleeping on a sofa in the dining room.

He took him into their bedroom where they found Munyonga dead while still on the bed facing downwards.

Mr Museva phoned police at Ngundu Police Station who attended the scene and arrested Mukombe.

