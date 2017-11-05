Man seeks $20 000 for kidney transplant

Clinton Moyo, Sunday News Reporter

A 41-year-old man from Plumtree is appealing for a kidney donation and more than $20 000 for him to undergo a kidney transplant at a hospital in India.

Mr Hloniphani Ndlovu, a former cross border trader, said he can no longer fend for his family after he was diagnosed with kidney failure in 2014.

He said one of the doctors at a hospital in Bulawayo where he undergoes regular kidney dialysis two times a week said he needed to undergo a kidney transplant.

“One of the doctors called Dr Jamwa at Me-wise Hospital said the operation is likely to cost me about $20 000 in India. Apart from the issue of the money to go to India, I also need to commute from Plumtree twice a week for dialysis,” he said.

The father of three said his condition gets worse in summer when it is hot.

“There are also many challenges, especially when it is this hot you are not supposed to take so much fluid, so when it is hot you become very weak. The doctors said I am supposed to take fluids according to my output (urine), so if I do not have output at all I do not take any fluids. It has affected my life a lot. Right now I am not able to run around and fend for my children. I used to go to South Africa and do my orders there and make a living out of it but right now I cannot do that. I also tried to sell sweets but my business failed because of financial problems,” he said.

Well-wishers can contact Mr Ndlovu on 0719730355.