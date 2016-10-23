Mapeza’s Platinum response

Langton Nyakwenda in Zvishavane

NORMAN Mapeza said he will not buckle under pressure from a section of fans who are demanding his head after he led FC Platinum into their second Chibuku Super Cup final at Mandava Stadium yesterday.

Pure Platinum Play cruised into the final courtesy of goals from Rodwell Chinyengetere, Charles Sibanda and man of the match Marshal Mudehwe.

It was a perfect reaction from Mapeza who was the subject of ridicule by scores of FC Platinum fans baying for his blood after his charges were held to a deflating 1-1 draw by Ngezi Platinum Stars. Mapeza revealed yesterday that the chairman of the club’s supporters came and apologised to him during the week.

“They came to me through the supporters chairman and apologised. It happens in football, this game brings both joy and happiness, so I understand them. But what I don’t listen to is people who say I am under pressure . . . it’s like only Mapeza is under pressure but tell me, who is not under pressure?” asked the former Warriors skipper.

Mapeza is still confident a league and cup double is achievable but as has become his trademark statement “it’s in God’s hands.”

Mind games were at play yesterday as Harare City, the home team in the clash, had four of their match balls deflated by FC Platinum fans housed at the Chibuku end. The fans clearly wanted their team’s match balls to be used. Enraged by these antics, Harare City coach Moses Chunga refused to talk to the media after the match.

Chunga had gone into the match buoyed by a pre-match meeting with his bosses in which it was confirmed he will be in charge of City till end of the 2018 season. Bambo was given more powers which will now see him supervise junior coaches.

“Chunga has done more than we expected and we have extended his contract with a further two years during which his target is to build a solid foundation,” said City chairman Alois Masepe.

In the end the same fans who savaged Mapeza last week gave the former Warriors coach a standing ovation.

Chinyengetere had opened the scores on the 33rd minute with a wonder goal which he delightfully curled into the top right corner of Tafadzwa Dube’s goal before wheeling away to celebrate with his under fire coach.

Dube was to come to City’s rescue on a number of occasions with crucial saves that kept Chunga’s men in the contest.

But there was nothing he could do to deny super sub Sibanda who doubled the lead with a cool finish after Ray Uchena miscued a clearance and saw the ball falling invitingly for the former Soccer Star of the Year who struck in the 78th minute.

Four minutes later Sibanda then turned provider as he played through speed merchant Mudehwe who got on his bike from the centre line before he neatly slid the ball under a desperate Dube.

Harare City: T Dube, J Tigere, H Chapusha (R Uchena 71 mins), D Nyenye, W Manondo, J Chipangura, R Manuvire (G Kufandada 67 mins), E Madhanhanga, R Chitiyo, T Chimwemwe, M Vengesayi (T Tumba 75 mins)

FC Platinum: P Mhari, I Nekati, G Bello, K Moyo, W Stima, W Mhango, R Chinyengetere, N Masuku (G Takwara 84 mins), W Musona, T Rukanda (C Sibanda 73 mins), M Mudehwe.