Market Report:Zimra surpasses Q3 revenue targets

THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has announced gross collections amounting to $1,28 billion against a target of $1,089 billion in the third quarter of this year, according to the latest quarterly revenue report.

Net revenue collections for the third quarter improved by 22,56 percent from the $967,76 million realised during the third quarter of 2017.

Major contributors to the revenue were Excise Duty at 21 percent, Net Value Added Tax (VAT) on Local Sales at 19 percent and individuals at 18 percent.

ALL SHARE

The All Share index closed the week on a higher note adding 2.37 points (1,33 percent) to close at 180.93 points.

Hippo Valley Estates led the movers with a $0,4000 gain to close at $2,8000, Seedco International increased by $0,1750 to trade at $1,0500 and Padenga traded $0,1425 higher at $0,8625. Proplastics also went up by $0,0290 to $0,1740 and NMB was $0,0270 firmer at $0,2000.

Trading in the negative was Delta which dropped $0,0118 to $3,5500, Edgars lost $0,0055 to close at $0,1595 and Bindura was $0,0050 down at $0,0081. SeedCo also dropped by $0,0005 to end at $2,5500.