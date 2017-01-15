MARRYING A RICH WOMAN: Curse or blessing?

Nhlalwenhle Ngwenya, Sunday Life Reporter

TWO weeks ago a revelation led by Stunner’s confession spurred an inevitable debate among those who were following the social media hyped cheating scandal.

Stunner was portrayed as an ungrateful villain who didn’t appreciate the financial mileage taken by her wife Olinda towards his well-being.

No amount of Lexus, Mercedes Benz and swag from Olinda could stop Stunner’s roving eye from allegedly settling on one or two girls and even reminisce about his ex Pokello.

With all this background, a debate has emerged with proponents curiously wanting to know if there is anything wrong with being married to a rich woman. Just embarking on a lighter note in one of his shows, Trevor Noah cracking ribs once said “It’s a man’s responsibility to feed the wife because last time a woman fed the man we all got chased out of the Garden of Eden.”

A quick survey conducted, many likewise looking at Stunner’s linen being washed in the public said the reason they dread being married to rich women is being dragged in the public court and getting undressed, while some hinted they had no qualms with dating and even getting married to a rich woman. Nevertheless in the height of this ongoing debate men consciously made arguments basing more on societal expectations than what they want.

With many advocating for gender equality and balanced gender roles, it seems getting married to a rich woman is not a bad idea after all. Socialite and radio personality Babongile Sikhonjwa said that it’s all about cultural upbringing.

“If one grew up in a cultural set up whereby that is a norm, he won’t have a problem getting married to a rich woman. But if you are brought up in a cultural set up whereby men are expected to be providers then that is bound to get complicated,” said Sikhonjwa.

Sikhonjwa added that in most societies, a man is considered to be a man because he is capable of providing for his wife, not the other way around.

“Even among men you can get recognition because you are a provider. But we have to consider that maybe when you got married the man could have been the provider and lost his job, so the wife assumes that role,” he said.

A social science PHD student at the University of Kwazulu Natal, Sharon Banda, said times are changing and men have to swallow their pride and follow their hearts.

“These are the modern days, our culture has changed a lot, women are now CEOs and political leaders. But at the end of the day they are women, they have to get married. As such men should rather consider how they feel about women and set their financial status aside,” said Banda.

On the other hand an airtime vendor at Egodini terminus, identified as Tinashe said that was close to an abomination.

“Not in a lifetime will I ever tolerate getting married to a rich woman. Rich women are a problem. They are bossy. It means I will be dancing to her tune. Besides being poor I would rather settle for someone in my status. It’s better that way,” said Tinashe.

Women as well seem not so keen to marry poor men, but rather prefer genuine men who love them for who they are and not for their money.

A prominent successful model, speaking on condition of anonymity said love was the upfront demand for her.

“I would rather prefer someone who loves me. Even if they are rich or poor, it would be wrong to be married to a poor man who just wants my money. Such relationships don’t last,” she said.