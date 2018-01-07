Martin Sibanda speaks on Byo Arts Awards

Bhekumuzi Ncube, Sunday Life Reporter

NDOLWANE Super Sounds lead singer, Martin “The Big Boss” Sibanda is disappointed that his songs failed to bag gongs at the Bulawayo Arts Awards and the Skyz Metro FM Awards last year.

The renowned Ndolwane Super Sounds produced some of the hottest songs that set 2017 alight. Songs like Konke Sizokulungisa and Abantwana topped charts on national radios, and were well received by fans across the country.

Abantwana was well received on Zimbabwe’s leading radio station, Radio Zimbabwe making it to number seven at the annual Coca-Cola Top 50 Countdown. The Coca-Cola Top 50 chart recognises songs that have made waves in a particular calendar year and are broadcast on 31 December as the world gets ready for the New Year.

Sibanda said it was very disturbing that his hit was recognised nationally yet he did not win anything in Bulawayo where his music is mostly played at places like bottle stores and night clubs.

“I want to thank everyone who voted for Abantwana to make it to the top 50 charts on Radio Zimbabwe. Your support is very important to us as it motivates us to keep producing more music. Making it to the top 10 was something special and my team is very humbled. However, I don’t understand why my songs are making waves at national level yet they failed to make it on our local radio station.

“Abantwana was not even a nominated in all of Bulawayo’s arts awards last year, but has managed to make it to the top 50 of the well-known Coca-Cola Top 50 countdown,” he said.

“All music awards in Bulawayo were very successful and we are all happy for that. It shows that the city is heavily appreciating arts as a profession which will motivate every talented artiste. However, the awards must be a true reflection of what is really happening on the ground.

They should be fair and appreciate artistes’ efforts of making their music scintillating,” he said.

Sibanda said 2017 has been a wonderful year despite not being recognised for his hard work of pleasing fans in the City of Kings. He also expressed hope that 2018 will be a fruitful year in the music industry that will see Bulawayo develop even further in arts.-@NcubeBhekumuzi