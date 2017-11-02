JUST IN : Mash West outclasses all to win national quiz competition

School children and parents follow procedings during the National Wildlife quiz held at Petra Primary School in Bulawayo yesterday.

Mashudu Mambo, Sunday News Reporter

RYDINGS Primary School from Mashonaland West last week beat 10 other primary schools to win this year’s National Wildlife and Environment Zimbabwe Quizzes held at Petra Primary School in Bulawayo.

The other primary schools that took part were Dambudzo (Midlands), Chisipite (Harare), Kariba Heights (Kariba), Russel Sally Mugabe, (Shurugwi), Hellenic (Harare), Carmel (Bulawayo), Dingani (Matabeleland North), Nyamhunga (Kariba) and Petra (Bulawayo).

The competition had 10 rounds and in each round there were five questions on topics like general knowledge, flowers, birds and definitions. All the participants got prizes which included caps, t-shirts, sweets and water bottles while Rydings got a shield.

 

Parents follow procedings during the National Wildlife quiz competition held at Petra Primary School in Bulawayo yesterday.

Rydings came first with 66 points, followed by Petra which came second with 65 points while Chisipite came third with 61 points.

Speaking at the competitions, guest of honour and the headmaster of Petra Primary School Mr Magura Mhaka said the quiz was an important initiative as it equipped pupils with good environmental conservation skills.

“The quiz is a good initiative because it is giving the youngsters an opportunity to learn and take care of the environment. Environment consists of the life below the water and the life on land and it is important to look after the environment because it is our life. Today each and every one of us learnt something new. We would like to have such lessons learnt in areas like Matopos, Hwange and the eastern Highlands and this participation has benefited everyone,” he said.

Mr Mhaka urged the teachers to continue teaching pupils more on wildlife.

School children and parents follow procedings during the National Wildlife quiz held at Petra Primary School in Bulawayo yesterday.

More Related News
