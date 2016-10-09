Masomere vows to halt Caps United title charge

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

BORDER Strikers coach Luke Masomere has described his players as hungry which makes them ready to halt Caps United’s title charge when the two sides meet in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League contest at Dulivhadzimu Stadium in Beitbridge this afternoon.

Despite being rooted at the bottom of the log for most parts of the season with indications that they will be relegated after just one season at the top, Masomore believes they have prepared well to get a positive result against Caps United. Border Strikers anchor the log standings with 14 points, secured from four wins, with two draws while they have tasted defeat 19 times in 25 matches.

What makes Vavheneki’s task even harder is the fact that they are missing one of their key players, Godfrey Mukambi through suspension after accumulating three yellow cards.

“We want to do our best, we have been preparing well for this encounter, we know they are not pushovers, they are championship material. We have to fight hard to survive, we lost Godfrey Mukambi through suspension, we have worked hard to replace him. It was a blessing in disguise that we were not in action this past weekend so it gave us time to plan well, to come up with a strategy and get a good result. I just hope that our strategy is going to win, we just hope God will intervene in our favour. We are all children of God seeking favours from the Almighty,’’ said Masomere.

He pointed out that while Caps United coach, Lloyd Chitembwe is a good friend of his but that will not count for anything this afternoon as it is time for some serious business on the field of play. This is Masomere’s third match in charge since taking over from Never Malunga as Border Strikers coach last month. His first assignment was against top of the log FC Platinum at Dulivhadzimu, a contest which ended in a 0-0 draw but his second saw them beaten 2-0 by Hwange at the Colliery Stadium.

“Lloyd is a friend of mine, we don’t talk of favours, it is going to be serious business. We can’t rely on history, what is on the ground is Caps United, we are hungry for survival, we have prepared, we urge our multitude of supporters to come out in full support, we will do our best to come up with a good result. My main worry is my strikers not scoring goals, you cannot play for 90 minuets without scoring goals. We really want to survive, anything can happen, if we win and one of the teams lose our chances will be brighter every week till the end of the season, we will not throw in the towel, we are not dead ourselves,’’ Masomere said.

Caps United, who headed into this weekend’s fixtures second a point away from FC Platinum who were in action against Harare City in the capital yesterday will have to do without star defender Stephen Makatuka who also sits out after collecting three yellow cards. Makepekepe won the first meeting between the two teams 1-0 in Harare but have to be on the look out for Vavheneki who are hard to conquer at home as shown by their victories over Dynamos, Ngezi Platinum and also held FC Platinum to a goalless draw.

Any result that is not a win for Chitembwe will dent his team’s chances of their first championship since 2005. Veteran striker Leonard Tsipa, the joint league top goal scorer with Gift Mbweti of Hwange leads the Caps United title charge this afternoon.

He should get good backing from the likes of Joel Ngodzo, Phineas Bhamusi, Dominic Chungwa, Hardlife Zvirekwi and Ronald Pfumbidzai.

Struggling Dynamos have an opportunity to push for a top four finish when they clash with Hwange at Rufaro Stadium while Bulawayo City will seek to record a double over 2015 champions Chicken Inn at Barbourfields.