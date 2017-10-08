Mat South meets housing target

Mthabisi Tshuma

MATABELELAND South province has surpassed the required provincial housing stand development target for 2017 which is provided for in the economic blueprint, Zimbabwe Agenda for Sustainable Socio-Economic Transformation (Zim Asset).

Addressing an assemblage at the 2017 World Habitant Day celebrations held at Phelandaba Stadium recently, the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs in Matabeleland South Province, Honourable Abednico Ncube, in his speech read on his behalf by Provincial Administrator Ms Sithandiwe Ncube said the province has managed to meet the housing target.

“Our national backlog for accommodation stands at 1,25 million and in line with the Zim Asset projections our nation must produce 125 000 housing units before 2018 with our province expected to avail 12 500 stands. I am informed the aggregate total stands serviced under the Zim Asset framework so far stands at 13 422 against a target of 12 500,” said Cde Ncube.

World Habitat Day is observed every year on the first Monday of October throughout the world. It was officially designated by the United Nations and first celebrated in 1986.

The purpose of the day is to reflect on the state of cities and towns and the basic human right to adequate shelter.