Mat’land politicians are cowards, clueless and greedy: Chief Maduna

by Sunday News Online | Sunday, Aug 28, 2016 | 40 views

Lungile Tshuma Sunday News Correspondent
POLITICIANS in the Matabeleland region are to blame for the under-development of the region as they are clueless and coward individuals who are bent on pursuing selfish interests at the expense of the people, a senior traditional leader has said. In an interview at his homestead in Insiza last week, Chief Vezi Maduna Mafu of Filabusi said the region no longer has fearless leaders who can advocate for the cause of people in Matabeleland.

“We no longer have real men and women,” thundered Chief Maduna, adding: “How can we say we have leaders when they spend most of their time asleep and mum in Parliament? “We long for our old days where we had the likes of Sydney Malunga who could speak fearlessly and fight for our plight.”

Chief Maduna who is also former a Senator said the economic hardship which people are experiencing needed politicians who will fight for their people not only concentrating on enriching themselves.

He said; “We never fought this war so that people can suffer or few elected individuals can become richer. For the past years we have been crying for attention from the Government yet the problem is that people are electing mum and empty vessels to Parliament. We are going through difficult times which need real men and women to champion people’s causes.”

The majority of the legislators in the region are yet to push a motion in Parliament. Lwazi Sibanda, the MDC-T MP for Tsholotsho (proportional representation) has not pushed a single motion on behalf of her constituency since her appointment.

This was the same case with former Tsholotsho North MP, Roselyn Nkomo who never uttered a single word during her 18 months in Parliament.

However, Chief Maduna implored people to give Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko whom he said was following in the footsteps of the late Vice- President Joshua Nkomo a chance.

“We have to be united as a nation and support each other. Mphoko is doing well and people should support him. He is a brave man who needs our support and without our support he cannot fulfil his mandate of serving us,” he said.

Like it? Share it!

Gwanda Gospel Show roars into life

Moves to oust Khupe intensify

More Related News
Jonathan Moyo 2 17 000 vacancies for ECD teachers

Tinomuda Chakanyuka/Walter Mswazie Sunday News Reporters— MORE than 17 000 Early Childhood Education (ECD) teachers are needed across the country to address teacher...

President Mugabe Zim remains unbowed — President

From Tendai Mugabe in Nairobi, Kenya ZIMBABWE has done its best to keep its economy afloat over the 15 years it has been under illegal Western sanctions, President Mugabe...

Thokozani-Khupe Moves to oust Khupe intensify

Vusumuzi Dube Sunday News Reporter AS the beleaguered opposition MDC-T continues to be hit by internal strife, the party is reportedly making strides at further weakening...

Gwanda Gospel Show roars into life

Lynnia Ndlovu Sunday News Reporter THE Gwanda Gospel Show yesterday roared into life with various popular artistes from different corners of Zimbabwe and South Africa performing....