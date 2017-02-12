Mayor gets $118k car

Vusumuzi Dube, Sunday News Reporter
THE Bulawayo City Council spent US$118 000 in buying a top-of the-range vehicle for its Mayor, Councillor Martin Moyo.

The cost is almost double what the local authority spent when they bought their former Mayor, Mr Thaba Moyo’s vehicle in 2010.

Clr Moyo (pictured) got the vehicle a Mercedes Benz GLE 250 class a couple of weeks ago, replacing his Mazda BT50 which he has been using since his appointment in 2013.

Responding to written questions, the local authority’s senior public relations officer, Mrs Nesisa Mpofu defended the council decision to buy the car revealing that everything was done above board as they had received Cabinet approval hence rubber stamping the purchase.

“The purchase price was $118 000. The Mayoral vehicle was purchased following a council resolution of 6 November 2013 and Cabinet Approval Circular Number 16 of 2011 as well as approval by the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing, the Office of The President and Cabinet and the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development,” said Mrs Mpofu. She said the vehicle, which was manufactured last year and is one of the latest ranges of Mercedes Benz, was bought locally at Isoquant Investments Private Limited trading as Zimoco.

In 2010, the local authority raised the ire of residents after they splashed $65 000 towards the purchase of a luxurious Dodge Chrysler for its former Mayor, Mr Moyo at the expense of service delivery.

  • TJINGABABILI

    CONGRATS MR CEO , YOUR COMPANY IS DOING VERY WELL! YOU DESERVE IT! AFRICA!!!!!!

  • vusumuzi

    “Everything was above Board” , Nesisa !!!!!. are you saying this only because its your job to announce it, or you relly mean it was the best decision , in light of the hardships faced by citizens?? . Here is something for BURA and similar Associations to tackle !!!. Here is somerthing to justify Bulawayans barricading the Mayor and get the car re-sold