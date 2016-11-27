Mazibisa taking heat on Facebook

Peter Matika, Sunday Life Reporter

SINDISO Mazibisa is one of Bulawayo’s esteemed lawyers, if not the whole country . . . that is a characteristic that can never be taken away from him.

He was in charge of a law firm comprising more than 20 lawyers — both junior and senior. Mazibisa set precedence comparable to none that is up until he fell out of popularity with the Law Society due to alleged malpractice.

Since his suspension in 2015 to the time of losing his licence about a month ago, Mazibisa has had one of the most torrid experiences.

After being barred from practicing law in Zimbabwe, after a tribunal ruled that he be de-registered, a certain ghost has somewhat crawled out of the depths of hell to haunt him over the alleged $350 000 misuse, which a client had given his law firm and things did not go according to plan and even when Mazibisa said he would repay the money, things had gone off the rail.

However, for the greater part of the year he has been haunted by a ghost-cum-troll that has been punning him at every opportunity on social media.

The troll — Ian Wood seemingly holds a grudge with Mazibisa and since the time of creating an account on the social network site — Facebook — he has made it a point to “call him out” publicly to explain certain discrepancies.

The main discrepancy being that of his brother’s death.

“ . . . as I believe Sindiso Mazibisa may be involved in my Brothers murder, he along with Henrietta Dube tried to sell the shares of the mine to Titus Ncube for $350 000, but when Titus realised they had plundered the mine losing 100 workers, he asked for his money back, they had already stolen it, someone is protecting them but the truth will come out,” wrote Ian Wood on his Facebook wall, where he attached a report about Cheda law firm being placed under curatorship.

For the greater part of the year Wood has been taunting Mazibisa to a public debate, where he wanted to quiz him about the death of his brother and the said mine he keeps rambling on.

And to his wish, Mazibisa granted him a classic and rather hilarious response:

“Ian Wood I am ready for an open challenge via any platform and help you . . . you appear to have misguided views. I think you need help.

“The court orders in existence and postmortem reports appear not to be enough . . . you have no right to write nonsense and I will come after you even in the United Kingdom if you don’t repent . . . so I am giving you a chance to understand and repent.”

In another response to Wood’s accusations Mazibisa wrote, “Ian you have lost your mind, if you were in Zimbabwe I would send you to Ingutsheni Hospital, just Google what kind of place it is.

“How does a man like me steal $350 000 and kill your brother? You are a joke, you are out of your mind or smoking hard stuff or nyaope.”

Mazibisa told Sunday Life that Wood had lost his marbles and that he seriously needed to get satisfaction from court records and the postmortem of his brother’s death.

“I once reported him to Facebook for haranguing me and his account was terminated. Now he is back again with his same tricks. I think he is insane,” said Mazibisa. — @peterkmatika