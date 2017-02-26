Minister Mushohwe dismisses Nkosana Moyo

by Sunday News Online | Sunday, Feb 26, 2017 | 590 views
Dr Christopher Mushohwe

Dr Christopher Mushohwe

Sunday News Reporter
THE Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Dr Christopher Mushohwe has dismissed sentiments by former Industry and International Trade minister Nkosana Moyo who was quoted attacking the Zimbabwean Government.

In a message posted on his Facebook page last week and later picked by the local private media, former Industry and International Trade minister, Moyo, attacked the Zimbabwe Government, accusing it of financial indiscipline and failure to grow the economy.

In a statement last night, Minister Mushohwe said Moyo was seeking political attention as he was positioning himself to join an opposition political party.

“It is common knowledge that Nkosana Moyo is being positioned for a faction of an opposition party.  It is therefore not surprising that in a bid to improve his eventual political showing, he is weirdly seeking political attention hoping to improve his prospects. Many however, remember Nkosana Moyo as a fugitive from a ministerial appointment made by President Mugabe whom he dares to insult today. The nation is fully aware that Nkosana Moyo was given the responsibility to oversee the Industry and International Trade Ministry in 2000 but instead proved himself to be “spineless” and a quitter when he left Government in 2001 in a rush after failing to contribute anything meaningful to the development of Zimbabwe. Instead of joining hands with other patriotic Zimbabweans in the trenches, Moyo could not withstand the heat and cowardly eloped to foreign lands,” Minister Mushohwe said.

The minister added: “While it is his right to join crumbling opposition politics, Zimbabweans have a right not to expect any solution from a person who deserted them in the past and now, quisling-like, seeks to join another party. Any attempt to besmirch an iconic and principled veteran leader like President R.G. Mugabe is bound to boomerang. Having been associated with a few International Finance Institutions, Moyo should be the first one to understand the reasons why Zimbabwe is in its current economic situation.”

Like it? Share it!

China leader sends President birthday message

President Mugabe a rare gift from God: First Lady

More Related News
First Lady Grace Mugabe address President Mugabe a rare gift from God: First Lady

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter FIRST Lady Dr Grace Mugabe has described her husband as a selfless, loving and intelligent leader who is a blessing to both her family...

President Xi Jinping China leader sends President birthday message

President Xi Jinping Tinomuda Chakanyuka, Senior reporter REPUBLIC of China President Xi Jinping yesterday officially sent his birthday wishes to President Mugabe, expressing...

president-mugabe-closes-conference President hails Command Agriculture

Levi Mukarati in Matobo PRESIDENT Mugabe yesterday expressed satisfaction with the progress registered under the Command Agriculture programme saying he was confident it...

handcuffed Man dies from catapult attack

Walter Mswazie in Masvingo     A MASVINGO man has died from injuries he sustained after he was shot by a catapult while he was peeping into a neighbour’s bedroom, police...

  • vusumuzi

    Chris says Nkosana insults Mgabe , who had appointed him to this……and that …. Is it wrong to speak like that about Mgabe? In zanu maybe its wrong , but in the Zimbabwean Constitution its allowed to call him a failure !!!!Which he is . Nkosana has the right to critisize Mgabe and ZANU just like anyone. Chris is a boot licker. Anyone who sings Mgabe praises like this obviously is agreeable to whatever Rot is taking place in Zim. High above being the Highway Robberies staged by a corrupt ZRP, led by Chirihuri who dares Judges , telling they they no nothing, he still acts defiantly of the law, its illegal what the ZRP does

  • zakks nyandoro

    va mushohwe, until when are you going to think everyone is wrong about this Mugabe thing