Ministry sets maximum subjects at O-level

Sunday, Jan 22, 2017
Dr Lazarus Dokora

Harare Bureau
THE Government has set the maximum subjects to be studied at Ordinary Level at 10, with seven of these being compulsory, the Minister of Primary and Seconday Education, Dr Lazarus Dokora has said.

Students who wish to increase the number of subjects will only be allowed to take a maximum two more subjects.

In a presentation entitled “Ground Zero: Getting Traction,” that he presented at a ceremony to launch the implementation of the new curriculum in Kadoma yesterday, Dr Dokora said Agriculture; Physical Education, Sport and Mass Display; General Science; Mathematics; Indigenous Languages; English Language and Heritage Studies will form part of the seven compulsory subjects.

The students will then select more subjects from a list that includes Computer Science, Geography, Physics, Chemistry and Biology, Additional Mathematics, Pure Mathematics, Statistics, History, Sociology, Economic History and Family and Religious Studies. Other elective subjects are Business and Enterprise Skills, Commerce, Commercial Studies, Economics, Principles of Accounts, Building Technology and Design Forms, Design and Technology, Food Technology, Metal Technology and Design, Home Management and Design, Technical Graphics and Design, Textile Technology and Design as well as Wood Technology and Design. Art, dance, musical and theatre complete the elective subjects.

Dr Dokora said the aim of the new curriculum was to produce self-sufficient students capable of creating jobs and grow the economy.

“We are now encouraging our students to take sports, arts, ICT seriously so as to apply whatever they learn to real life terms,” he said.

The new curriculum came into full effect this term, with emphasis being put on strengthening Mathematics, Science, Technology, Vocational studies, Humanities and Heritage studies that would be made compulsory at all levels. The implementation of the new curriculum in the primary and secondary schools shall be guided by the Framework of 2015 to 2022.

 

