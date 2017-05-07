Missing boy

by Sunday News Online | Sunday, May 7, 2017 | 1216 views

30 April Mandla missing child

Sunday News Reporter
A 10-YEAR-OLD boy from Nkayi District has been missing since 23 April.

His aunt, Miss Lungile Nyathi, said Mandlenkosi Khumalo (pictured far right) had a misunderstanding with his grandmother over why he lost cattle he was herding.

She said Mandlenkosi was reported to have boarded a bus to Bulawayo where he was supposed to come to Entumbane where she is staying.

Miss Nyathi said she was notified that Mandlenkosi was at Entumbane Police Station since he was not sure of her residence.

But, when she later went to the police to pick him up, it was reported that he had run away and that was the last time they heard about his whereabouts.

He was doing Grade 4 at Emathetshaneni Primary School.

Miss Nyathi appealed to anyone who could have seen him to report to the nearest police station or call her on 0772617665.

  • Jereso -Trouser Snake

    kanotiza kumba kamfana ndofunga kaishungurudzwa …..musadaro vana weduwe