Mlala resurfaces

by Sunday News Online | Sunday, Dec 3, 2017 | 151 views
Mandi Chimene

Mandi Chimene

Mkhululi Sibanda, Assistant Editor  
THE self-proclaimed war veterans leader, Mr George Mlala, who had disappeared from the country’s political radar following the launch of Operation Restore Legacy by the Zimbabwe Defence Forces a few weeks ago has resurfaced.

Mr Mlala, who together with former Manicaland Minister for Provincial Affairs, Ms Mandi Chimene had been leading a parallel war veterans executive aligned to the G40 cabal  had not been in the public eye for more than three weeks.

In a one-minute-39-seconds recording shown to Sunday News yesterday, Mr Mlala is seen emerging from a minibus that was carrying the family of Mr Mphoko at the Plumtree Border Post. Mr Mphoko was coming from Botswana where he had been holed up since the launch of Operation Restore Legacy that was targeting criminal elements around former President Cde Robert Mugabe causing instability in the Government.

In the recording, Mr Mlala, clad in a navy blue suit is seen disembarking from the minibus, which belongs to the Botswana Department of Immigration while shielding his face with what looks like a parcel  to avoid being photographed or identified by curious onlookers.

He then quickly takes a right turn and disappears behind the minibus into one of the vehicles that had come to collect Mr Mphoko’s entourage. In the video, excited onlookers are overheard saying “ndiye akazivara (he is the one).”

Soon after Mr Mlala’s disappearance into one of the vehicles on standby, a woman dressed in what looks like a pair of  black slacks and a grey long sleeved top disembarks as well. The son of Mr Mphoko, Siqokoqela also appears in the video approaching the minibus. However, it was not clear by last night whether Mr Mlala proceeded to Bulawayo with the Mphoko family and is with them at their residence.

    Mkhululi,it should be: ‘ndiye akazvivhara, not ‘ndiye akazivara’.Please kindly note that ‘ va’ in chiShona is pronounced the same way as ‘ba’ isiNdebele; e.g bantu(people), vanhu(people),etc