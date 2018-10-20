Mokoomba sells Zim abroad

Bruce Ndlovu

WHILE they continue their travels abroad, Victoria Falls fusion band Mokoomba believe that there has been an increase in tourist visitors to the resort town since the country changed leadership in November last year.

The globe-trotting band is currently on a tour of the United Kingdom and while there they will also get a chance to walk away with a gong at this year’s Songlines Music Awards that will be held at the Electric Brixton on 20 October.

In an interview during their current tour, the band said that they had seen a noticeable influx of tourists in their hometown ever since the change of guard in Government in November last year after Operation Restore Legacy.

“Yes, there has been a marked increase in visitors to the Victoria Falls since last November, when the country’s leadership changed. The Victoria Falls itself is the main attraction but there are plenty of other exciting activities and national parks, that are close and are doing great work not only for wildlife tourism but conservation as well,” the group told the publication.

In the same interview, the group said they were proud of the strides they had taken over the last decade, they had their eyes on winning the much coveted Grammy award in future.

“We are humbled by the journey that we are taking and our hope is to do a few collaborations with other artistes that will challenge is to grow and also introduce us to new audiences. We are working on a new album at present and we hope it will be better than the previous one, maybe win us a Grammy,” the group said.