Mokoomba sells Zim abroad

by Sunday News Online | Saturday, Oct 20, 2018 | 78 views
Some members of Mokoomba

Some members of Mokoomba

Bruce Ndlovu
WHILE they continue their travels abroad, Victoria Falls fusion band Mokoomba believe that there has been an increase in tourist visitors to the resort town since the country changed leadership in November last year.

The globe-trotting band is currently on a tour of the United Kingdom and while there they will also get a chance to walk away with a gong at this year’s Songlines Music Awards that will be held at the Electric Brixton on 20 October.

In an interview during their current tour, the band said that they had seen a noticeable influx of tourists in their hometown ever since the change of guard in Government in November last year after Operation Restore Legacy.

“Yes, there has been a marked increase in visitors to the Victoria Falls since last November, when the country’s leadership changed. The Victoria Falls itself is the main attraction but there are plenty of other exciting activities and national parks, that are close and are doing great work not only for wildlife tourism but conservation as well,” the group told the publication.

In the same interview, the group said they were proud of the strides they had taken over the last decade, they had their eyes on winning the much coveted Grammy award in future.

“We are humbled by the journey that we are taking and our hope is to do a few collaborations with other artistes that will challenge is to grow and also introduce us to new audiences. We are working on a new album at present and we hope it will be better than the previous one, maybe win us a Grammy,” the group said.

>
Like it? Share it!

Magret Mwamuka to perform in five cities

More Related News
Magret Mwamuka Magret Mwamuka to perform in five cities

Magret Mwamuka Nigel Siziba, Sunday Life Reporter AWARD winning gospel artist Magret Mwamuka will perform in five major Cities within a month as a way of preaching the word...

ndux The different shades of Ndux Malax

Ndux Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday Life Correspondent WHILE his music has stood the test of time, the life of Ndux Malax, like the life many other musicians from Matabeleland, remains...

Chawatama Marimo Chawatama’s close encounters with snakes

Chawatama Marimo Bruce Ndlovu CHAWATAMA Marimo remembers the last time he was bitten by a snake. It was 14 years ago and he had got a call from someone about a creepy crawly...

heart break Chat with Sis Noe: Dumped while preparing for a wedding

Hi Sis Noe I AM in a relationship with a guy aged 33 who I met a few months ago. He is a sweet and funny guy and we get on really well. However, whenever we go out, I always...