More Turkish tanks enter Syria

by AFP | Sunday, Sep 4, 2016 | 34 views

Ankara — Turkey on Saturday sent more tanks into the northern Syrian village of al-Rai to fight Islamic State extremists, opening a new front after its intervention last month against the group, state media reported.
The tanks crossed into the village from the Turkish border town of Kilis to provide military support to Syrian opposition fighters after ridding northern villages of extremists in its “Euphrates Shield” operation launched on August 24, state-run Anadolu news agency said.

At least 20 tanks, five armoured personnel carriers, trucks and other armoured vehicles crossed the border, Dogan news agency said.

Turkish Firtina howitzers fired on ISIS targets as the fresh armoured contingent advanced, Dogan said.
Ahmed Othman, a commander in pro-Turkey rebel group Sultan Murad, told AFP in Beirut that the group was now “working now on two fronts in al-Rai, south and east, in order to advance towards the villages recently liberated from ISIS west of Jarabalus”.

Last month’s operation was Ankara’s most ambitious during the five-and-a-half-year Syria conflict and has continued since with tanks, war planes and special forces providing support to rebels. — AFP

Like it? Share it!

Gunmen abduct 15 oil workers

Britons hold anti-Brexit demos

More Related News
EU Britons hold anti-Brexit demos

A series of demonstrations have been held across the United Kingdom to protest the Brexit vote and call on the government to remain as a member of the European Union (EU). Thousands...

guns Gunmen abduct 15 oil workers

Gunmen have abducted 15 workers of a major Nigerian oil facility in the south as unrest continues to plague the African country’s main source of revenue. A police spokesman...

War Libya’s govt out to retake Sirte

Forces loyal to Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) have launched a final offensive to retake the city of Sirte from the Takfiri Daesh terrorists. “We are attacking...

Ramaphosa Ramaphosa visits Lesotho ahead of Sadc summit

Cape Town — South Africa Deputy President and Southern African Development Community (Sadc) facilitator Cyril Ramaphosa has paid a working visit to the Kingdom of Lesotho. He...