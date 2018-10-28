Motlanthe wise counsel

Munyaradzi Musiiwa , Midlands Correspondent

FORMER South African President Kgalema Motlanthe who is the Chairperson Commission of Inquiry into the post-election violence that hit Harare on 1 August, has implored Zimbabweans to respect the country’s Constitution and avoid creating parallel structures outside the parameters of the law.

Responding to questions fielded by Gweru residents during an inquiry yesterday in the city, Mr Motlanthe said the law should take its course on people who try to assume the duties of a democratically elected and inaugurated President and Government.

The residents had asked the commission if the purported move by MDC Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa to inaugurate himself as President was not unlawful.

Mr Motlanthe said while people’s democratic rights should be protected, politicians should not disregard the Constitution.

“We draw lessons from history. People have their democratic right to express themselves but within the parameters of the law. In Malawi when President Kamuzu Banda was still there he did not allow any organisation to give their leaders titles of president. There was only one president. In Zimbabwe you have allowed organisations to give their leaders such titles and they can do so. However, when one assumes the duties of a democratically elected and inaugurated President then the law of the country must take its course,” he said.

Gweru residents also expressed concern over Mr Chamisa’s failure to accept the outcome of the 30 July elections.

“We are worried in this country because as we discuss the issue of violence which occurred soon after the elections, MDC Alliance is saying it will inaugurate Mr Chamisa as the president of this country. So we might try to resolve this issue now but it is apparent that the MDC Alliance has failed to accept the July 30 election results. What is means is that this problem will not be solved for as long as Mr Chamisa does not accept the results. It is also a testimony that shows that he is responsible for the post-election violence because he is inciting his party supporters,” he said.

The Commission was in Bulawayo on Friday getting testimonies from the public.